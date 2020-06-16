Leon Roger Moyes
Ivins - Leon Roger Moyes 83 year old resident of Ivins, UT. Died on June 15, 2020 in St. George, UT.
Born on December 30, 1936 in Twin Falls, ID. Son of Elmer Allen Moyes and Ila Vera Mabey.
Married to Billie Marlene Timmins on June 5, 1957 in the Los Angeles LDS Temple.
Leon moved from Idaho at a very young age with his family to San Diego, CA where he attended public schools and graduated from Kearny High School in 1955. He was an avid athlete his whole life excelling especially in baseball. As a youth Leon was a member of several All-Church championship fast-pitch softball teams. He received a scholarship to play baseball for BYU where he studied and completed his major in Physical Education in 1960. He returned to San Diego following graduation as a coach and Math and Spanish teacher in several Junior High Schools including Gompers and Hale Jr. High.
Leon attended Colorado State College in 1967 where he received his Masters Degree and returned to teaching in San Diego until 1972. The entire family moved to Salt Lake City where he pursued a Doctorate in Special Education at the University of Utah. While not teaching Leon was a District Manager for the Newspaper Agency Corporation, a salesman for 3M of athletic surfaces and artificial turf, a boat salesman for Gulfstream and a sports photographer. He was an umpire and referee in youth, scholastic and collegiate sports since he was a teenager for which he received a lifetime sports officiating award and was inducted in to the Utah Sports Hall of Fame in 2009. His final teaching and coaching position was with Hillcrest High School from 1983 until 1990. Soon after retirement Leon and wife Marlene moved to St. George and then to Ivins, UT.
Circa 2015, Leon was honored at the 50 yard line during the BYU homecoming football game for his participation in the 1956 BYU varsity baseball team that chose to forego playing in the national championship tournament because it was largely held on Sunday. Family and honoring the Lord were more important to them than national exposure and professional recruitment.
Leon's favorite things in life following family, sports and church were making people laugh, telling jokes, public speaking, photography, the great outdoors, golfing, camping, fishing, hunting and boating.
Leon is survived by his spouse of 63 years, Billie Marlene Timmins, his four sons, Scott Leon Moyes with wife Lydia Moyes of West Jordan, UT. Michael Verl Moyes with wife Regina Moyes of San Diego, CA. Thomas Allen Moyes with wife Patricia Moyes of Fredericksburg, VA and Brent William Moyes of North Salt Lake, UT. His surviving 24 grandchildren are: Tyler, Kyle, Morgan, Henry, Adam, Matthew, Danieletta, Caroline, Magdalena, Brennan, Saffron, Ava, Lily and Thomas Moyes. Also, Crystal Elegante, Jared and Jordan Burke, Savannah Stevens, Gioia Johnson, Gabriela Sullivan, Justina Rucci, Tonya Speights, Anthony and Wesley Vanchure. He is survived by 13 great grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the LDS Church 625 East Center Street in Ivins Utah. Visitation prior to services from 9:00 - 9:45 AM at the same location. Interment will be held at the Ivins Cemetery following funeral services.
Arrangements are under the direction of McMillan Mortuary. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
