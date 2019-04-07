Services
St. George - Beloved brother Leonard "Dale" Harper returned to Heavenly Fathers's loving arms on April 4th, 2019 following cardiac arrest.

Dale will be fondly remembered for his gift of gab, moral support, kindness and a lifetime of heartfelt caregiving to those in need. Dale never met a stranger.

Dale is preceded in death by his parents Robert Earl (Jack) Harper and Barbra Harper, sister Linda Gail Cottam and brother Douglas Harper.

He is survived by sisters Gwen (Joe) Moore, Christine (Glen) Miller, Arlene Harper-Veith and extended family Ricky Stewart and Erin Howell.

Dale's family extend our special thanks to the Doctors and Medical Staff at IHC for their care and compassion.

A private family graveside service will be held April 9th, 2019 at the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements made under the direction of McMillan Mortuary, St. George, Utah.

Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 7, 2019
