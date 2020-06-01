Leland and Family: We are so sorry to hear about our classmate Leone. We have many fond memories about her and the good times we had with her and Leland. Please know that we are thinking of you and will remember you in our prayers.
J N and Sharon Webster
Leone Berry Wade
Cedar City, Utah - Leone Berry Wade passed away Friday, May 29th at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with cancer. As she had bravely faced several medical challenges over the past decade, Leone proved, once again, that she was stronger than any of us could imagine, and fought to stay by her family and beloved husband as long as she could. "Onie" was born on July 18th, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah to John Maurice Berry and Florence Farrow Berry. Her earliest years were spent in rural Nevada, where her father was in mining, after which she moved to Cedar City to begin second grade where she continued her education, graduating from Cedar High School in 1953.
The true adventures of Leone's life began when she started dating Leland Wade. Married on June 18th, 1955, the duo began their 65 years of love, laughter, and family, becoming the love of each other's lives, and having their two daughters, Lisa and Leanne. Their marriage was filled with travels and adventures that included snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, travelling and spending precious time with lifelong friends and family. Leone's most treasured place was her cabin. Built by her father and Leland, it became the one place that meant the world to her, housing countless memories and good times and a place in her heart forever. Another special place for Leone and Leland was their home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Here, they spent years among their friends and family creating true and lasting memories.
Leone's true talents were ones that demonstrated her big heart, generous spirit, and warm personality. She was a tremendous cook, skilled at knitting, and unmatched at welcoming anyone into any of her homes, making them feel loved, and ensuring everyone had a good time. Feisty has been a word used to describe Leone; you always knew how she felt and sometimes you got "the look." Her attention to detail and knack for hospitality made Leone a customer favorite when she worked many years as a cashier and bank teller. Everyone who knew her, was touched by her fun and loving personality.
Leone was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ruth (Francis) Betenson, Kenneth (Donna) Berry, Ross Berry, and Rex Berry, also her in-laws Gerald and Della Wade. She is survived by her sweetheart, Leland, and all of her adoring children and grandchildren: Lisa Mitchell, Leanne & Lance Hollerman; Heidi & Kade Creamer, children, Gavin, Karson & Kamryn Leone; Cody Heyborne & Jim Ingram; Wade & Allie Hollerman, son Dawson Lee; and Ty Hollerman.
The family would like to thank Brenda Bentley, and Colleen Stevens for their unparalleled compassion and assistance in the final days, as well as all of our dear friends and family who have shown unconditional love to Leone and us. Leland will truly be lost without his best pal and companion, after 65 years of building a legacy of love, family and friendship. No doubt, Leone will be there with him, occasionally flashing him "the look."
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Cedar City, Utah - Leone Berry Wade passed away Friday, May 29th at home, surrounded by her loving family, after a short battle with cancer. As she had bravely faced several medical challenges over the past decade, Leone proved, once again, that she was stronger than any of us could imagine, and fought to stay by her family and beloved husband as long as she could. "Onie" was born on July 18th, 1935 in Cedar City, Utah to John Maurice Berry and Florence Farrow Berry. Her earliest years were spent in rural Nevada, where her father was in mining, after which she moved to Cedar City to begin second grade where she continued her education, graduating from Cedar High School in 1953.
The true adventures of Leone's life began when she started dating Leland Wade. Married on June 18th, 1955, the duo began their 65 years of love, laughter, and family, becoming the love of each other's lives, and having their two daughters, Lisa and Leanne. Their marriage was filled with travels and adventures that included snowmobiling, 4-wheeling, travelling and spending precious time with lifelong friends and family. Leone's most treasured place was her cabin. Built by her father and Leland, it became the one place that meant the world to her, housing countless memories and good times and a place in her heart forever. Another special place for Leone and Leland was their home in Beaver Dam, Arizona. Here, they spent years among their friends and family creating true and lasting memories.
Leone's true talents were ones that demonstrated her big heart, generous spirit, and warm personality. She was a tremendous cook, skilled at knitting, and unmatched at welcoming anyone into any of her homes, making them feel loved, and ensuring everyone had a good time. Feisty has been a word used to describe Leone; you always knew how she felt and sometimes you got "the look." Her attention to detail and knack for hospitality made Leone a customer favorite when she worked many years as a cashier and bank teller. Everyone who knew her, was touched by her fun and loving personality.
Leone was preceded in death by her parents, siblings Ruth (Francis) Betenson, Kenneth (Donna) Berry, Ross Berry, and Rex Berry, also her in-laws Gerald and Della Wade. She is survived by her sweetheart, Leland, and all of her adoring children and grandchildren: Lisa Mitchell, Leanne & Lance Hollerman; Heidi & Kade Creamer, children, Gavin, Karson & Kamryn Leone; Cody Heyborne & Jim Ingram; Wade & Allie Hollerman, son Dawson Lee; and Ty Hollerman.
The family would like to thank Brenda Bentley, and Colleen Stevens for their unparalleled compassion and assistance in the final days, as well as all of our dear friends and family who have shown unconditional love to Leone and us. Leland will truly be lost without his best pal and companion, after 65 years of building a legacy of love, family and friendship. No doubt, Leone will be there with him, occasionally flashing him "the look."
Graveside Services will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 12:30pm at the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.