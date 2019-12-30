|
|
LeRoy Coleman
Cedar City - On December 29, 2019, our loving father, grandfather, brother, and uncle, LeRoy Prime Coleman passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at the age of 83.
LeRoy was born, April 21, 1936 to George Prime Coleman and Clella Smith in Teasdale, Utah. He grew up in Teasdale and graduated in 1954 from Wayne High School. LeRoy spent his youth working the family farm and fishing and hunting with his father. He loved to dance and spent many evenings dancing at the Big Apple and the Purple Haze outdoor dance halls.
After graduation, LeRoy attended two years at CSU (now SUU) studying automotive technology. He then transferred to Utah State. From 1958 to 1960 he served an LDS mission to the Gulf States Mission. In March 1960, LeRoy enlisted in the Army Reserves and spent time at Fort Ord in California, Fort Gordan in Georgia, and Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri. Upon returning he met his sweetheart, Sara Ward on a blind date. They were married on February 15, 1964 in the St. George LDS Temple. They were blessed with four daughters.
LeRoy and Sara spent the early years of their marriage in Salt Lake City where LeRoy finished his education at Utah State. He graduated in June 1969. After graduation, they moved to Medford, Oregon to work for BF Goodrich. After four years in Oregon, they moved their family back to Utah and opened their own tire business. They operated L & S Tire Center for 32 years.
LeRoy enjoyed square dancing with his sweetheart, was involved in the Cedar City Lion's Club for many years, was an active member of the LDS church and loved the gospel. He loved spending time with family, riding ATV's and snowmobiling, camping and spending time at the family cabin. He enjoyed sharing his love of dutch oven cooking and grilling talents with others. LeRoy loved restoring John Deere tractors and participating in tractor pulls and parades. He also loved the Utah Jazz.
He is survived by his daughters, Natalie (Mel) Camba, Michelle (Cliff) Cragun, Marsha (Jason) Sparks, Brenda (Del) Schlosser, 12 grandchildren - Taylor, Dillon, Brantley, Rebecca, Ashlyn, Bryce, Mitchell, McKenzie, Rachel, Ashley, Sara and Kenadee, sister Elaine (Gerald) Spencer, sister-in-law Carey Shurtleff and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife and parents.
Services will be held at the LDS 9th Ward Chapel (256 South 900 West, Cedar City. UT). Viewings will be on Friday, January 3rd, 2020 from 6:30-8:30 pm, and on Saturday, January 4th at 9:30-10:30 am. Funeral services will be Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 am. Interment will be in Cedar City cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family would like to thank Christine Fowler and staff at Calling on Angels for their loving care of LeRoy. They would also like to thank the staff members of Advanced Rehab and the Cardiac Unit at Dixie Regional Medical Center for their professional care. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020