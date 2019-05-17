Leslie Arthur Stoker



St. George - Leslie Arthur Stoker, age 79, passed away on May 13, 2019, from complications due to diabetes. Les was born December 26, 1939, in Ogden, Utah, to Leslie Willis and Annie Weston Stoker. He was the sixth of eight children.



He graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City, and went on to graduate from the School of Architecture from the University of Utah. He married Carole Lee Jenkins in Salt Lake City, and they raised four sons and one daughter in St. George.



During his 52 years as an architect, he designed many buildings in Southern Utah and surrounding states. Some of his best known designs include: Tuacahn Amphitheatre and Centre for the Arts, Utah/Arizona port of entry, St. George City offices and police department, along with numerous fire stations, church buildings, and schools. He also spent many years participating in the Boy Scouts of America. He earned his Eagle Scout, served as a scout master for 27 years, along with being a recipient of the Silver Beaver award.



He is survived by his wife, Carole; his children: Mike (Cathy) Stoker, Park City; Susie (Reed) McArthur, Pine Valley; Robert (Pam) Stoker, St. George; Matthew (Annalee) Stoker, Ivins; John (Haylee) Stoker, Minersville; 15 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sisters: Mary (Andy) Christensen, St. George; Ann (Chuck) Inman, Coos Bay, Oregon; and brother, Claude (Karlene) Stoker, Salt Lake City. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene Stoker and Dale Stoker; and his sisters, Joyce Jorgensen and Nell McKee.



Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at the Manzanita Chapel, 3519 Manzanita Road, (Bloomington) St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Sunday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd. and on Monday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Manzanita Chapel. Interment will be at the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. For condolences, full obituary, and funeral listings please visit our website www.metcalfmortuary.com. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 17 to May 18, 2019