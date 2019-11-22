|
Leslie Jones Hawkins
Hurricane, Utah - Leslie Jones Hawkins, age 73, returned to live with her Heavenly Parents Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 5:20 pm. She was surrounded by her Husband, Kenneth and many of her children and even grandchildren. She passed away peacefully in her home in Hurricane, Utah.
Born June 20, 1946 in Santa Monica, California to Ralph Edward Jones and Gwen Burgess. She is the oldest of 5 children. She met her partner in crime at Dixie College and they were married on June 10, 1966 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Los Angeles, California Temple. They lived in Alaska until they bought the family dairy farm from Kenneth's parents. Leslie ran the dairy/fabric store until they moved to Texas with several other of Kenneth's siblings and parents.
Upon moving back to Hurricane she spent many years in the service of the local senior citizens center where she served lunch several days a week and the whole town got "Leslie's home made rolls". In 2006 they moved to Oklahoma where she spent time with her daughter and son-in-law and their family. She fought a battle with lymphoma and won. Eventually they moved back to Hurricane. Lymphoma reared its ugly head once again and this time she succumbed to its effects.
She is preceded in death by her son Charles Fenton Hawkins.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth Arlond Hawkins, her four sons Ralph Kenneth (Camille) Hawkins, Benjamine J (Jennifer) Hawkins, Steven Mark (Kathryn)Hawkins, Brian Scott (Erica) Hawkins and her four "BELOVED" daughters, Ginger (David) Bosshardt, Amber (Joe) Curtis, Brenda (Michael) Hall and LettieKay (Thad) Ballard.
She is also survived by her siblings Loree (Norm) Barlow, Dan (Barbara) Jones, Josh (Jawan) Jones, Jan (Rand) Holley. She also leaves behind 25 grand children and 6 great grand children.
Funeral Services will be held November 25, 2019 at 2:00 pm at the red brick church located at 274 South 100 West Hurricane, Utah.
A viewing will be held prior from 12-1:45 pm. Family and friends are invited to share tributes online at SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting by Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 986-9100.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019