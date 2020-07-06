Levi Thomas
St. George - Levi Kelly Thomas, son of Kevin and Daphne Thomas of Hurricane, Utah passed away from a sudden onset of Acute Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 in St George, Utah. In his short 19½ years of life he brought an amazing amount of joy and love to others.
Levi was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He was the youngest of 6 children. He leaves behind his parents along with his five older siblings Aubrey (Dayton) Hall, Kara (Shaun) Cox, Kalen (Brittany) Thomas, Lasca (Neil) Young and Landon Thomas. He is also survived by his Grandparents Kelly and Sheila Dutton of Hurricane, UT and 10 amazing nephews and nieces with 2 more on the way.
Levi obtained the rank of Eagle Scout in the Boy Scouts of America and also attended Boy's State. He graduated from Hurricane High School with the class of 2019. He also graduated with 4 years of Seminary He was a gentle giant and a protector. He wanted to serve in Law Enforcement and was anxiously awaiting his 21st birthday so that he could apply.
He had a talent for wood working and had made an entire bedroom set as well as tool chests and many other items as gifts to family members. He was handy with ceramics as well with a variety of hand made pots and items. He had a good voice and sang with the school and church choir. He also learned to play the violin, clarinet and most recently was trying to learn to play the guitar. He loved camping, hunting, fishing and enjoying life in the great outdoors. He had a zest for life and had a happy energy that was contagious. He was the best uncle ever in the opinion of his nephews and nieces who adored him almost as much as his parents and siblings.
His Funeral / Celebration of Life will be held Friday the 10th of July, 2020 at the Dutton Family Property on Kolob Mountain. He will be buried in the Hurricane City Cemetery later that afternoon.
For condolences and further service information please visit mcmillanmortuary.com