Lewis Woodland
Provo - Lewis Corey Woodland peacefully passed away on October 9, 2020 at the age of ninety-five. He was currently living in Provo, Utah. Lewis was born in Ogden, Utah on September 20, 1925 to Verna Blanch Corey Woodland and Lewis Clyde Woodland. He was raised in East Los Angeles, California where his loving youth included paper routes, involvement in the YMCA Trailblazers Program, body surfing, and participation as a multi-sport athlete in high school.
Lewis served as a Navy pilot during World War II. His love for his country was an integral part of his life going forward and was evident in all his major life decisions.
Returning from the war, Lewis met Lillian Tamzon Peel in May 1947 at a church outing. He made what he always declared to be "the best decision of his life" when they married on October 23, 1947. Later they were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.
While attending Whittier College Lewis played baseball. Upon graduation he joined the Rosemead School District where he taught and then served for many years as a school principal. He also earned a Master's Degree from the University of Southern California.
Upon retirement in 1983, he and Lillian moved to St. George, Utah and remained there until 2019. Those happy years were filled with national and international travel with friends, time with children and grandchildren, loving ward and neighborhood associations, and regular golf matches with very special friends.
Lewis is predeceased by his mother and father and two sons, Lewis Corey Woodland, Jr., and Kent Corey Woodland. He is survived by Lillian, his wife of seventy-four years, and
daughters Karen Marie Walker (Michael) and Kristie Kay Seawright (Larry). All three siblings—Vernon Ray Woodland, Martha Maxine Carroll, and Carol Lee Inman—remain to celebrate his life. Seven grandchildren—Jay Seawright (Taryn), Corey Walker (Ashley), Christopher Walker (Jennifer), Alan Seawright (Megan), Jeffrey Walker (Carolyn), Holly Burningham (Benjamin) and Sherry Woodland—look to his exemplary life as a true beacon. Twenty great-grandchildren will carry on his legacy of love, positivity, and loyalty.
Our family would like to express heartfelt thanks to all those who served and helped Lillian care for him at Legacy Village in Provo, Utah in conjunction with Tender Care Hospice. They were surrounded by an army of angels.
There will be a private family graveside service on Saturday, October 17. 2020 at St. George, Utah City Cemetery. A webcast of the services will start at 11:00 a.m. at https://youtu.be/e90zgY4CAHA