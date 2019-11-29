Services
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 So. Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 So. Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Cedar City Cemetery
173 West 685 North
Cedar City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lillian Cantonwine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lillian Marie Cantonwine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lillian Marie Cantonwine Obituary
Lillian Marie Cantonwine

Heber City - Lillian Marie Cantonwine (Marie) died November 26, 2019 in Heber City, Utah. Marie was born February 1, 1931 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Carrol G. McComb and Lois Norton. She married Robert Howard Cantonwine December 8, 1948. Together, they raised nine children and enjoyed 33 grand, 63 great, and 14 great-great grandchildren.

A viewing and memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019, 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery (6500 So. Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, Utah 84123). Burial will take place Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at 2:00pm at the Cedar City Cemetery, (173 West 685 North, Cedar City, Utah 84721) under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lillian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -