|
|
Linda Bogner
Linda Bogner, 73, passed away February 11, 2020. Linda retired to St. George with her late husband, Jay, in 2005. Together, they enjoyed the outdoors and exploring the area with their dogs and friends. They always spoke very fondly of the Sun River Community and the St. George area.
Linda is survived by two step-children, Cheryle Daling and Brian Bogner, as well as four adult grand-children and their families.
The family is sincerely grateful for the caring neighbors and supportive care-givers who have seen them through good times as well as recent difficult years.
Linda will be remembered with affection for her intelligence, sense of humor, generous spirit and love of nature. She requested no services.
The family plans to honor the memory of Jay and Linda Bogner with a memorial bench in Sun River in the near future.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 23 to Mar. 1, 2020