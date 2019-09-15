|
Linda Lee Oldroyd Bridges
St. George - Linda Lee Oldroyd Bridges
1947-2019 Age 72
Our loving and beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Friend passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019 in the company of her loving husband. Linda was born in Tooele, Utah on May 27, 1947 to Lee J Oldroyd and Elizabeth Higginson Oldroyd. She was the second of 4 children. She attended school in Tooele, Utah and at the University of Alaska-Anchorage. Her health struggles began at an early age when she developed Rheumatic Fever on several occasions, which in turn became a factor in her struggle with heart disease during her later years. She married her high school Sweetheart, Steven Bridges, on February 29, 1964, in Tooele, Utah. Steve and Linda were later sealed to each other, and their children, for time and eternity in the Manti LDS Temple.
Linda moved her family to the great State of Alaska in 1975 to accommodate her husband's employment. This "short assignment" for the Federal Aviation Administration lasted 26 years! She raised her family in Alaska where they came to love the outdoor activities, but she always had it in her heart to return home to Utah, which she did with her Sweetheart in 2001. She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she held numerous callings in the Primary and Young Women organizations. Her favorite calling was Stake Director of the Extraction Program, for the Soldotna Alaska Stake, predecessor to the current indexing program. She excelled in her computer skills and in identifying errors on the genealogy family group sheets. Linda's greatest trait is her ability to love. Whoever Linda became acquainted with she considered her friend. Her greatest joy was her family.
Linda is survived her husband, Steve; Six children: Steven D (Jennifer), Mark J (Stephanie), Garrett M (Annalee), David G, James F (Maloa), Karen (Joseph McQueen); 24 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, her younger sister Arlene Leach and sister-in-law Josie Oldroyd, and her best friend Cindy Collier.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her older brother Kenneth Oldroyd and her younger brother Alan Oldroyd.
A celebration of Linda's life will be held Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the Mall Drive LDS Meeting House located at 259 N. Mall Drive, St. George, Utah 84790. Friends and family are invited to attend a viewing from 10:30am to 11:30am; the funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah 84770.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019