|
|
Lindsey Snow
Washington - Our sweet Angel, Lindsey Snow, 29, of Washington, Utah, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019 in her Grandparents home.
Lindsey was born on April 5, 1989 to Scott and Laurie Chamberlain Snow in St. George, Utah.
Due to an illness at a young age, Lindsey was left severely mentally handicapped. She attended Special Education Schools in Washington County.
After Post High School, Lindsey attended Danville. We are so grateful to her wonderful caregivers there: Julia, Brandon, Sophie, Gina, Kevin, Dillon and many others over the years. Also, a very special thank you to her wonderful case worker Greg Magnesen.
Lindsey loved spending time with her Grandpa and Grandma Chamberlain. They took her on walks daily and helped us out so much with her care. Lindsey also loved Disney, especially "The Little Mermaid" and "Aladdin". She spent many hours looking at Disney books.
Lindsey is survived by her parents, Scott and Laurie Snow of Washington, Utah; Sister, Leslie Snow of Washington, Utah; Brother, Travis (Lily) Snow of St. George, Utah; Nephews, Zack Snow, Maks Snow and Oliver Snow of St. George, Utah; Grandparents Lee and Anna Lee Chamberlain of St. George, Utah; Mack and Kathleen Snow of St. George, Utah; Uncles and Aunts: Howard (Tishalynn) Chamberlain, St. George, UT; Bart (Jackie) Chamberlain, Henderson, NV; Kent (Cindy) Chamberlain, St. George, UT; Bonnie (Reid)Byington, St. George, UT; Connie (Roger) Rasmussen, Gilbert, AZ; Jennie (Alan) Davies, Cedar City, UT; Matt (Annette)Chamberlain Sandy, UT; Jed Snow, St. George, UT; KayLynn (Vern) Jensen, Cedar City, UT; Sue (Karl) Stevens, Enoch, UT; Kim (Janice) Snow, Ivins, UT; Karen (Darrick) Whipple, Santaquin, UT; Alison Snow, Ivins, UT and many cousins.
She was preceded in death by her great grandparents: Elden & Lena Bartholomew, LaMar & Margaret Chamberlain, James & Kathryn Applegate, Glendon & Ida Snow and "Special aunt" Devra Gamber.
A special thanks to Dr. (Uncle) Howard Chamberlain, Intermountain staff at the Wound Clinic and Dr. Brett Christensen Dixie Pediatric Dental.
Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Washington Utah Stake Center, 486 E. Mangum Rd, Washington, UT.
Viewings will be held Monday, February 18, 2019 from 5 pm-7 pm at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, and Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 9:00-10:30 am at the Washington Stake Center prior to the funeral.
Interment will be at the Washington City Cemetery under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary.
Friends and family are invited to sign Lindsey's online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Feb. 17, 2019