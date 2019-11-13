|
Lois Joann Larsen
Lois Joann Larsen was born to John Edward and Annette Koenig Schulz, during a blizzard in Baker, Montana, on December 4, 1936. She was the youngest of five children and had a special bond with her big brother Allan. Although 12 years her senior, he spent a lot of time with her. At the age of 9 Lois contracted Polio and Allan would catch Black Widow spiders for her to watch in a jar while she was in bed recovering. Her family moved often for work including two years in Colombia, South America, but some of her favorite memories were made in Montana and California. Lois had a great love for the outdoors and was an avid rock hound.
She graduated high school in 1955 and was married to Lonnie Martin Meyers, Jr. in Needles, California November 26, 1956. They made a life and raised their family in Southern California where Lois loved entertaining the neighborhood kids, and the family enjoyed frequent trips to Lake Powell. Lois fell in love with Southern Utah in the 60's when the family came up for vacations and they eventually moved to Toquerville in 1981. Lois and Lonnie were divorced in 1982. She then worked as a receptionist in local doctor's offices and at the Toquerville Town post office for several years. After the death of her Father, she remodeled her pioneer home to be able to have her mother come stay with her.
Lois met Wesley Pratt Larsen in the mid '80s. She loved helping him compile his research and write books, and the two were married in 1991. They enjoyed many years together and continued their rock hunting, artifact finding, history writing and exploring until Wes' passing in 2004. She was instrumental in helping publish the History of Toquerville, Indian and Pioneer Medicinal and Food Plants, and several other works they collaborated on.
Lois was a master quilter and seamstress and had been a member of Dixie Quilt Guild for many years. She enjoyed her dear friends in the Nimble Thimbles friendship group. Lois was still working on a quilt with her youngest granddaughter at her passing.
Lois was gifted with common sense, patience and an even temper. She was a great comfort and example to her family and will be deeply missed. She is survived by her daughter Lori Reann (Oron) Zimmerman and son Jeffrey Mark (Shay) Meyers; grandchildren Alicia Ann Sanchez, Justin Bryan Strohmeyer, Ashley Leeann Strohmeyer, Jonathan Mark Meyers, Matthew Aaron Meyers, Nicholas Turner Meyers and Hannah Shay Meyers; and great-grandson Antonio Ramirez. She was preceded in death by her parents John Edward and Annette Koenig Schulz, her beloved sister Della Ann Balinger, and her brothers Allan John Schulz, Leonard Leo Schulz and Rodney Raymond Schulz.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm November 15, 2019 at the Toquerville, Utah cemetery.
Thank you to those who were a friend, a comfort, and a blessing to her these last few months.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019