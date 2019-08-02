|
Lois Mae Waite Nelson
Hurricane - On July 31, 2019, one of the Virgin Valley's finest, Lois Mae Waite Nelson, passed from mortality, surrounded by her family. A remarkable light has temporarily been dimmed. Lois was born June 8, 1933 to Glenn and Vera Hunt Waite in Salt Lake City. When she was still very young, the family returned to their Bunkerville roots, where Lois grew to lovely womanhood surrounded by her family and friends (and where she could also beat most of the boys in a foot race).
During her Bunkerville years, she would often climb to the top of a tall farm silo near her home, and sing. After high school, her family moved to North Las Vegas, where she worked for Southern Nevada Telephone for many years. In 1965 she met her husband, Rodney Nelson, and they were married in the St. George Temple on December 17,1965. They made the Ogden, South Weber, and Huntsville areas their home as Rodney continued his schooling at Weber State and the University of Utah. During this time two wonderful children came to them; Rachel Louise in 1968 and David Edmond in197l.
In 1979 the family moved to Pima, Arizona in a career change, where they lived until 1988, when they were transferred to Hurricane to continue work with the Church Education System of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Lois loved Hurricane and the many friends she made, who were drawn to her by her loving, outgoing (and sometimes feisty) nature. In 2001 she answered a missionary call, with her husband, to serve for eighteen months at the Palmyra, New York, historic sites of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Following the completion of their mission, Lois became a Temple ordinance worker for six years, a work she dearly loved. During her life she served in many Church teaching and leadership positions.
She is survived by her husband of 52 years, her daughter Rachel (Walter) Webb, son David Nelson; four grandchildren, Rya (Matthew) Plumb, Kirsten (Harrison) Spriggs, Jaden (Emberlee) Webb, and Levi who is serving a mission; soon-to-be-six great-grandchildren, and eight nieces and nephews, all of whom she loved dearly. Also, a brother, Glen (Bonnie) Waite, and her sister Beverly (David, deceased) Leavitt.
Lois faced a number of difficult challenges in her life, including serious medical challenges and the brain injury of their son David. She met these difficulties with a strong faith and the motto, "I am eternal; the challenges I pass through are not. Since I will outlast them, with the help of God I can rise above them." And she did. Goodbye - but only temporarily - to a remarkable wife, mother, grandmother, sister, sister-in-law, aunt, and friend. You have found a new silo to sing from.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Hurricane Stake Center, 677 S. 700 W., Hurricane, UT. There will be a viewing Friday, August 2 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Stake Center and Saturday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will take place in the Hurricane City Cemetery.
