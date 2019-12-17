|
Lois Wilson
St. George - Lois Christensen Wilson, passed away December 16, 2019 in St. George. She was 88 years old, born in Vernal, Utah November 13,1931. She is the daughter of DeVere and Merle Stander Christensen. Lois grew up in Brigham City. Her triplet sisters and younger sister also were citizens of Brigham City. Lois was married in the Mesa Temple Dec. 5th 1953 to Paul M. Wilson.
Lois was a lifetime member of the LDS Church and served in many callings. She was particularly effective in Brazil where she organized the first Ward libraries in the country. She was also a active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers in St, George and was a guide at the DUP Museum. She and her husband served a mission in Hawaii.
Lois attended schools in Brigham City and was a graduate of Box Elder H.S. Her four sisters also did the same. Lois was educated at BYU, Heneger Business School and Monroe Community College in NY.
After her marriage, she and her husband and children lived for eight years in Mexico City. Her husband worked for Eastman Kodak Co. He was a manager in Mexico for the company. She enjoyed traveling and saw much of Mexico while there. Later, her husband was transferred to Brazil. Lois went on many trips around the country and loved Brazil and its people. She also visited countries in Europe.
She is survived by her husband Paul, four children, nine grand-children and 11 great-grandchildren and one sister, Kathleen Sheffield.
Funeral services will be held Monday, December 23, 2019, at 11:00 AM at the Bloomington 5th Ward Chapel located at 1130 E. Brigham Rd. St. George. Viewing will be held 9:30-10:45 AM prior to the service. Interment will be at Tonaquint Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.mcmillanmotuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2019