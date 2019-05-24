|
Loretta Needham
Washington - Do not despair; my soul is free as the air. Loretta Needham broke from her earthly home to be with loved ones who have passed before. She leaves behind those who are in awe with the life she lived and how she lived it.
Loretta was a wonderful loving mom to three appreciative children: Tina (Matt), Ken (Leslie), & Rand (Bev). Fun grandma to 13, and amazing great grandmother to 32. Dedicated friend and sister to Kenneth (Beth), Juanita (Garth, deceased), Ernest (Marge), Vaughn (Ann Marie), and Darlene .
She was a most loving wife and partner to Ray Needham, her ultimate friend and love. She is joining him in eternity. She will also reunite with her father & mother: Ernest and Lola Works Mankin.
Mom has faithfully served her church, including leadership roles in Young Women, of which she was very proud and thankful. She provided guidance and leadership to girls of the Brownies.
She was an alumnus of Delta high School where she made lifelong friendships.
Unfortunately, along with all the treasures in her life, she was plagued by the crippling disease RA for nearly a half century. She faced the trials given her with strength, determination, and class. She was always welcoming and supportive to others, even with the worst that RA would give. We are so pleased that she has escaped this terrible affliction.
The family appreciated those that provided care these last few months, including her daily assistant - Brynlee Bassett; her hospice nurses- Ruth, Lisa, Jodi, Cindy, Liz, Cathy, and Britney, (among others); her home teachers- Brother & Sister Lewis; her constant companion- Juanita, but especially her most dedicated and loving caregivers- Tina and Matt.
Loretta will be dearly missed. But we are happy for her. Spread your wings, mom.
Family and friends are joining together to celebrate and remember her life on Friday, May 24, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, UT.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 24, 2019