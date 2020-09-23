1/1
Lorin Pickett
Lorin Pickett

Cedar City - Lorin Weatherston Pickett, 86, passed away in Cedar City, Utah on September 23, 2020. He was born on December 4, 1933, in Ogden, Utah to William Floyd and Lucille Weatherston Pickett. He married Dorothy Nussbaum in the Salt Lake Temple on September 9, 1957, and together they have four children; Debbie, Lorrie, Calvin and Steve.

Lorin was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving a mission in Johannesburg, South Africa and later in Flint, Michigan. He served in many callings, including Bishop of the Cedar 19th Ward, but had a great love for the Youth program; he went on many Scout camps, hiked the Narrows with the Young Men, and earned the distinguished Scouting Silver Beaver Award. Lorin loved to read Church books, have family Dutch oven dinners, and to go to Lake Powell with his family. He served in the United States Army from 1955 to 1956.

Lorin is survived by his children; Debbie (Eric) Jackman of Kentucky, Utah, Lorrie (Jeff) Middleton, Calvin (Tammi) Pickett and Steve (Jill) Pickett, all of Cedar City, Utah, 16 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy Nussbaum Pickett; his parents, William and Lucille Pickett; his brother Floyd Pickett, and sister, Shirley Redline.

Funeral services will be on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm, at the Southern Utah Mortuary (190 North 300 West, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be on Sunday, September 27, from 6:00 - 8:00 pm and on Monday, September 28, from 12:45 - 1:45 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.






Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Southern Utah Mortuary (Cedar City)
190 NORTH 300 WEST
Cedar City, UT 84720-2508
(435) 586-4040
