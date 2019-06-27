Services
Washington - Lorna Hall Iverson, our dear mother, passed away June 24, 2019 in The Red Cliff Care Center in St. George, Utah. She was the daughter of George Albert Hall, Jr. and Vera Muriel Thayne Hall. She was born November 18, 1925 in Washington, Utah. She married Austin Victor Iverson (Pete) November 18, 1942 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George Temple.

Lorna is survived by her daughters, Shana (Kelly) Paxman and Vicki Adams; 3 grandchildren, Randy, Patricia and Jeffrey; 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; and sisters, Wanda (Ralph) McDonald and Ione (Donald) Miller.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Austin; parents, Bert and Muriel and step-mother, Cuba Lyle; brother, Kelly; sisters, Ferol, Clora and Joy.

When Lorna was younger she worked at Bryce Canyon, The Big Hand Café and Larkin Plumbing and Heating.

Mom and Dad loved to go fishing, hunting and rock collecting. They were married for 74 years.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, UT. There will be a viewing from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to services. Interment will take place in the Washington City Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Lorna's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 27, 2019
