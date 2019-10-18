|
|
Louis Schmidt
Enterprise - Louis Herbert Schmidt, passed away at his home in Enterprise, Utah on October 11, 2019. He was born November 21, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois to Louis Herbert Schmidt and Emily Margaret Hodous. His family moved to Southern California in 1936, were he grew up and attended local schools. After high school, he joined the Navy for a few years. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Lloyd in 1948, and began their family of 7 children, In 1951, he and his family joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he was an active member the rest of his life, being sealed to his wife and children in the Los Angeles Temple.
After moving to Vista, California he was self-employed. He had a service station, where his sons learned to work with their Dad, then he began repairing radiators, which he continued to do until he turned 90 last year. From Southern California, he and his wife Joan and their last child, moved to Castle Valley, near Moab, Utah. After enjoying part-time retirement there, they had the opportunity to move to Enterprise, which he truly loved. His health began to deteriorate when he turned 90, and he just couldn't do the things he wanted to, although he kept up with bowling with his family whenever the could all get together.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis H Schmidt and Emily M Hodous; a sister, Lorraine Stuker; and one son, W. Douglas Schmidt.
Funeral services will on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Enterprise 4th/5th Ward chapel (620 E Main, Enterprise, UT). Interment will be in Enterprise City Cemetery, under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 22, 2019