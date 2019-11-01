|
Louise England
Tropic - Louise Brinkerhoff Shakespear England passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at the age of 80 from pneumonia in the Cedar City Hospital. She was born on a cold, blustery day of March 28, 1939 in Tropic Utah to Eldon J. "Dutch" and Ora LeFevre Brinkerhoff. She is the oldest of nine brothers and sisters. She was raised in Tropic and when she turned 15 yrs old she began working at Bryce Canyon Inn until graduating from Bryce Valley High School in 1957. Before graduating, she married the first love of her life, Preston LaMar Shakespear Jr., May 4, 1957 in the St. George LDS temple. They commenced their journey together while LaMar worked on a tree crew at the south rim of the Grand Canyon National Park. They then lived and worked in Bryce Canyon Nat. Park, Arches Nat. Park, Craters of the Moon Nat. Monument, then back to the Grand Canyon Nat. Park, and retired from Zion Nat. Park. Louise made a career of waitressing to supplement their income. She loves her family and enjoyed making beautiful clothing, quilts, and her famous Christmas stockings. She never let anyone go hungry and always had a bed with clean sheets to sleep in. Everyone was welcome in her home and upon arrival, she would say, "Come in if you can get into my messy house" and when leaving, she would always say "Come Again". She decorated beautiful cakes for any occasion. She loved to serve others by knitting Christmas stockings, sewing and piecing quilts, cooking yummy meals and treats to share, and working in her flower gardens. She served in many capacities in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but her favorite was as a visiting teacher. She loved to visit with everyone and in the last few years of her life it bothered her that she had to accept service instead of providing it.
After LaMar died in 1994 of a sudden heart attack, she was lonely and didn't want to spend the rest of her life alone. She met her second love, Jimmie England, and married him six weeks later on October 5, 1996. They had a wonderful 23 years together as they took loving care of each other as their health began to fail. We can never repay him for his constant love and devotion to her to the end.
Louise was preceded in death by her husband, Preston LaMar Shakespear Jr., son Darrell LaMar Shakespear, parents, grandparents, three brothers and a nephew. She is survived by her daughter-in-law Kayleen Shakespear, Doug (Janet) Shakespear, Kevin (Kay) Shakespear, and Melinda (Rob) Dotson, fifteen grandchildren, and twenty-seven great
grandchildren, brothers Raymond (Ronnie) Brinkerhoff, Danny (Wendy) Brinkerhoff, sister-in-law Gwen Brinkerhoff, sisters Oretta (Doug) Malmedal, Rosie (Jeff) Hunt, and Donna (Link) Chynoweth and aunt Gaya (Jack) Greenhalgh. She is also survived by her second husband Dennis Jimmie England, his four children, Brenda (Lewis) Sharp, Kelly (Sergio) Della Pietra, Leslie (Freddie) Riesen, and Brent (Shantel) England, ten grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at the Tropic LDS chapel in Tropic Utah. Viewing will be from 10:30 am - 12:30 pm and funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Interment will be in the Tropic Cemetery.
The family would like to express our thanks to the many nurses and doctors at Cedar City Hospital who cared for our mom during her last days on earth and Affordable Funeral Services Mortuary for their kind service. Flowers can be sent through Zion Sun Floral in Cedar City Utah.
