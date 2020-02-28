|
|
Lualaai Esau
St. George - Lualaai Esau -71 passed away on February 23, 2020 in ST George, UT.
She was born in Aunu'u, American Samoa to Faaofo Faauliuli-Alaiafune & Esau Esau. She is divorced. She was raised on the beautiful island of Aunu'u in Tutuila American Samoa. She loves being around her family. She loved attending her church Wings of Love when she was in Hawaii. She loves sewing and cooking Polynesian food.
She is survived by her children Salamina Faasulu in Hawaii, Victor Esau & Lalovi in Seattle Washington, Ofeni Esau & Sia Esau in Seattle Washington, Hall Esau in St George, Talosia Taulafoga-Richie & Komasi Richie in Seattle Washington, Faaofo Esau & Tofi Lefau in St George Utah, Maota Esau (Deceased) Hawaii, & Sasagi Faasulu & Stephanie Faasulu in Seattle Washington. Grandchildren Saitaua & Nahe Lefau , Jasmine Lefau, JT Lefau, Pale Lefau, Timani & Setu Lefau, Richelle Taulafoga, Tiari Malauulu, Tomme Taulafoga, Rylan Taulafoga, Riddick Taulafoga, Aaralyn Faasulu, Rayden Faasulu, Emmalyn Faasulu & Zaylynne Faasulu, Zorrow Alaiafune, VJ Esau, Lilibeth Esau, Vincent Esau & Vernon Esau. Keau, Kahea, Makaio, Joshua, Ivamay Esau. Rocky Esau, Hall Esau, Janelle Esau. Davilynn & Alejandro Esau. Great Grandchildren: Kilakila & Nonohe Lefau, Leoloa & SJ Malauulu
She is also survived by one brother, Maota Esau (Ace) & Sharon in Hawaii. She has many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be March 5, 2020, at 11am at the Washington Fields 12th Ward 115 W. 2000 S. Washington, UT. A Viewing will be at 9:30 -10:45 prior to services at the same location. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020