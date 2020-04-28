|
Lucille Dean Smith
St. George - Lucille Dean Smith April 17, 1926-April 25, 2020 passed away in St. George, Utah. She was born to Clifford A. Dean Sr. and Debra Dean in Safford, AZ She was sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple to George Humphries Smith (later divorced). They had 6 children.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wilma Stone, her brother Clifford A. Dean Jr., and great grandson Caeman, and grandchildren Maria-Jose and Paul.
She is survived by her children JoLou Farnham, Shannon Williams, Pamela Divett (Bill), Deanna Bentley, Katrina Prestwich (Blaine) Courtney Smith (Erica).
Lucille is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be buried in Washington, Utah Cemetery A private family graveside service will be held. For full obituary please see www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020