Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucille Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucille Dean Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lucille Dean Smith Obituary
Lucille Dean Smith

St. George - Lucille Dean Smith April 17, 1926-April 25, 2020 passed away in St. George, Utah. She was born to Clifford A. Dean Sr. and Debra Dean in Safford, AZ She was sealed in the Mesa, Arizona Temple to George Humphries Smith (later divorced). They had 6 children.She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Wilma Stone, her brother Clifford A. Dean Jr., and great grandson Caeman, and grandchildren Maria-Jose and Paul.

She is survived by her children JoLou Farnham, Shannon Williams, Pamela Divett (Bill), Deanna Bentley, Katrina Prestwich (Blaine) Courtney Smith (Erica).

Lucille is survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be buried in Washington, Utah Cemetery A private family graveside service will be held. For full obituary please see www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lucille's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -