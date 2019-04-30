|
Lucky Whipple
Morland, KS - 1949-2018
Lucky Whipple Artist and Cowboy said his fare-thee wells and rode off into his final sunset on the eve of December 27th, 2018 near his home in Morland, Ks. He came in to this world with a passion and he left this world a fightin'.
Lucky was born May 2nd 1949 in St George, UT to Melvin Whipple and Iva Atkins. He grew up on the Arizona strip cattle ranching along the rim of the Grand Canyon where he started drawing and writing cowboy poetry which prevailed through his life. In 1969 he entered the Marines and did a tour in Vietnam, wounded in action he was honorably discharged with a Purple Heart. While working hard cowpunchin' he continued his artistry with published works and several readings at Cowboy Poetry Gatherings and much more.
Lucky is survived by his children Lacey, Jesse and Bracey Six grandchildren, two great grandchildren two sisters three brothers two aunts many nieces, nephews, cousins and an abudance of friends. A short Memorial Service brunch will be held on Saturday, May 4th at the Vernon-Worthen Park Gazebo from 10am-11:15am. After which time anyone who would like to travel to the Mt. Trumbull Cemetery is welcome to follow along to bury ashes and complete our goodbyes.
