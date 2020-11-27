1/1
Luella Steiner Snyder
Luella Steiner Snyder

St. George - Luella Steiner Snyder, 52, passed away on November 24, 2020. Luella was born June 21, 1968 in American Fork, Utah to Dale Wright Steiner and Patricia Stoker. Luella married Gregory R. Snyder August 18, 1988 in St. George, Utah. They were sealed in the St. George Temple on January 20, 1990.

Luella was raised in Northern Utah and moved down to St. George to attend at Dixie State. She met her husband at college, and they remained in St. George to raise their five children. Luella enjoyed cooking, camping, being outdoors, and spending time with her family.

Luella is survived be her husband Gregory, her five children and six grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, 11:00a.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary. Services may be viewed online and will be available up to 90 days after the service, please log in to webcast.funeralrecording.com. Type in the event number 41507 and password LSS2020. Internment will take place in Tonaquint Cemetery.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George Utah (435)673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Luella's online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
