Lynda Brownrigg Fisher
St. George - Lynda Brownrigg Fisher (82) passed away from heart failure on July 15, 2020 in her home lovingly surrounded by her husband, her nine children, and many grandchildren. The eldest daughter of Charles and Ruth Hill Brownrigg, she was born in 1938 in Lodi, California. She attended school there and in Salt Lake City, Utah where her father moved for his work. Here she met and married Stanley Ray Fisher on August 15, 1957. They enjoyed nearly 62 years together, raising 9 children and one grandson.
Viewing services will be held at McMillan Mortuary, 499 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah on Sunday, July 19, 2020, from 5-7pm. Due to Covid restrictions, there will be a private, family only service Monday morning followed by a graveside service at Tonaquint Cemetery at approximately 1:30 pm to which everyone is invited.
She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, joining shortly after she was married. When she was invited to be baptized, she was so excited and astonished that the missionaries would want her to join. She developed a deep faith in Jesus Christ and in His love and atonement, a love of the Book of Mormon, and a dedication to service within the church, holding many callings- Primary teacher, Primary president, Young Women's camp leader, Young Women's President, Seminary teacher, Relief Society Instructor and counselor, temple worker, and scribe for 12 years for her husband in his calling as Stake Patriarch.
She is survived by her husband, Stan; her sister Sandra Clark and brother Chuck Brownrigg of Salt Lake City, Utah; her nine children and one grandson she raised: Thomas (Susan) Fisher of Sandy, Utah; Patricia (Benson) Fisher Ramone of Ephraim, Utah; Suzanne (Greg) Gergetz of St. George, Utah; Rebekah (Bill) Shaw of Saratoga Springs, Utah; Rachel (Rich) Scholes of Tucson, Arizona; Nathan (Melissa) Fisher of St. George, Utah; Mark Caleb (Leana) Fisher of Severna Park, Maryland; Joshua (Sarah) Fisher of Argyle, Texas; Elizabeth (Thomas) Dansie of Hurricane, Utah; Jason (Kate) Nez of Tucson, Arizona.
She will be forever missed but remembered by her 47 grandchildren: Tristan Fisher, Sarah Fisher, Jolyon Fisher, Adam Fisher, Matthew Ramone, Cheyenne Ramone, Brady Ramone, Tashina Foki, Stefan Ramone, Seth Gergetz, Zachary Gergetz, Grace Gergetz, Emma Gergetz, Erin Gergetz, Eden Gergetz, William Shaw, Taylor Shaw, Sheldon Shaw, Conner Shaw, Raegan Shaw, Evan Shaw, Emily Scholes, Micah Scholes, Hannah Scholes, Noah Scholes, Lucy Scholes, Samuel Scholes, Elijah Scholes, Kristin Rierson, Samantha Maine, Camerin Fisher, Micaela Fisher, Elyas Fisher, Jethro Fisher, Emme-Claire Alvarado, Declan Fisher, Hannah Fisher, Haley Fisher, Isaac Fisher, Ethan Fisher, Porter Dansie, Eliza Dansie, James Dansie, Amelia Dansie; and 22 great grandchildren.
