Lynda Mitchell Green
La Verkin - Lynda Mitchell Green, Age 78, passed away on April 5, 2019, at home in La Verkin, Utah with her son by her side after battling health problems for several years. She was born on July 9, 1940, in Cedar City, Utah, to Carlyle B. and Kathleen Stones Mitchell. She was the oldest of five children. She grew up living in Paragonah, Parowan, and Cedar City, Utah.
Lynda's life has been dedicated to her family, which has always been most important, she especially cherished her time as a grandmother spending and enjoying time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always found ways to serve those around her. She loved the mountains, the beach, visiting with friends, traveling, crafting, sewing, crocheting, reading, puzzles, canning, winning at Yahtzee, and she holds the family title for the Easter Egg Fighting Champion. She is a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has served in several callings during her life and has a strong testimony of the Gospel.
She is survived by her four children, Mark of Cedar Mountain, Todd (Marilyn) of Cedar City, Debby (Lief) Condie of Cedar City, Bret of La Verkin. Her seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren (with two more on the way). Her three siblings Blair (Carla) Mitchell of Washington City, Susan (Jay) Adams of Cedar City, and Carla (Ken) Fullerton of Cedar City.
A graveside service will be held prior to interment on Thursday April 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM at the Paragonah Utah Cemetery.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life for Lynda at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Apr. 10, 2019