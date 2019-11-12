|
|
Lynette Halterman Fife
Anthem, Arizona - Our beloved Lynette Halterman Fife, more affectionately known by those who love her as "Nett" or "Nettie," entered peacefully into eternal life to be with her handsome soldier, Antone, on November 9, 2019. A longtime resident of Cedar City, she was living at her residence in Anthem, Arizona, at the time of her passing. Lynette enjoyed a long and vibrant life of 95 years until very recently when cardiac issues associated with normal aging began to take their toll.
Lynette was born on September 15, 1924, in Enoch, Utah to Millard and Pearl Halterman. Her dear parents worked diligently to give her a happy childhood and cherished memories of "life on the farm." Lynette attended Cedar City High School and after graduation, relocated to Los Angeles to work at North American Aviation where she built P-51 and B-25 bombers for the WWII effort. Her title of "Rosie Riveter" was one of her proudest accomplishments in life, second only to a lifelong devotion to her children and grandchildren. She was the embodiment of motherhood, and those of us who call her "mother" or "grandmother" have been blessed beyond measure to have her as our matriarch.
Lynette is preceded in death by her loving husband, Antone D. Fife; her father Millard and mother Pearl; siblings Jay, Eugene, George, Richard, Frank and Barbara; and grandson, Burke Fife. Antone, her "little handyman," was the love of her life, and they shared 66 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.
After retiring from Valley View Medical Center as their switchboard operator, Lynette spent most of her time at home with her 12 grandchildren, all of whom she loved dearly.
She was a skilled baker and all-round excellent cook, with countless family meals prepared by her hands and served at her home on 800 West in Cedar City. The door to her kitchen was always open to anyone who wanted to stop by, and at any given time there may be 10 or more people seated at her table for no special occasion at all other than just to break bread at Lynette Fife's bounteous table. Thanksgiving was her favorite day of the year, and the number of loved ones gathered around her table always tripled on that day. She also hosted Christmas morning brunch each year, and that is one of her family's most cherished family traditions. Lynette loved to make bread, scones, pies, cinnamon rolls, fried chicken, chili sauce, and her famous "Yellow-Bowl Mac and Cheese." When she wasn't at home in the kitchen, she cherished the time spent with her siblings on jet-setting adventures all over the globe.
Lynette is survived by her 4 children Lettie Lorraine (Dale), Ryan (Tawna), Tona Lynne, and Annette (Rodney). She had 12 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, as well as those beloved spouses who have married into the family. She also leaves behind a brother, Glen Halterman; and 3 sisters, Thora Goudge, Sue (Earl) Spencer, and Joyce Cook. There are countless numbers of extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly as well.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 12:00 noon at the Cross Hollows Stake Center, 2830 W Cody Dr, Cedar City, UT. A viewing will be held that same day at the church from 10:00-11:30 am. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude and love to Angela and Terry Murphy for their tender and devoted care of our mother/grandmother during the last several years of her life. We also want to extend special thanks to Hospice of the Valley in Phoenix for their compassionate end-of-life care.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated "A-VIP Assisted Living" for memorial contributions in Lynette's name. The mailing address is 41309 North Yorktown Trail, Anthem, AZ 85086.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019