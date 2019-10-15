|
Lynette Hansen
St. George - Lynette D. Hansen, age 63, of St.George, Utah passed away on October 12, 2019.
She was born in Ogden, UT on June 8, 1956 to Betty Jo (Vodopich) and Ray D. Hansen. Later her family moved to West Valley City. She graduated from Kearns High School.
Lynette served an LDS mission in Baton Rouge LA. Lynette attended Weber State College in Ogden, UT where she got her bachelor of science degree. Lynette was loved very much by her friends and family. She had a loving and caring personality. She loved her family very much and had compassion for other people. Lynette was very festive during every holiday and always dressed for the occasion and brought smiles to all those around her.
She is survived by her mother Betty Jo Andrus of St.George, he father Ray D. Hansen and stepmother Connie (Mama Con) of Greeley, CO; her brother Marc Hansen and sister in law Elena of Midway, UT; her sister Sharon Spek of St.George, her sisters Raffel Dart, Michelle Poulsen, Janelle Clark and Lisa Harshman of Wyoming, as well as many nieces, nephews, and brothers in law.
She loved animals. Any donation to Best Friends Animals Sanctuary or animal rescue of your choice would be preferred in lieu of flowers.
A Memorial Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Snow Canyon Chapel, 1184 North Dixie Downs Road.
Condolences may be shared a mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019