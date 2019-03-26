Lynne Frybarger Whitecar



St. George - Lynne Frybarger Whitecar, 80, went home to be with her Heavenly Father on March 23, 2019. She was born November 28, 1938 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Rosemary Frybarger. She married George Dale Whitecar on May 1, 1986 in the Los Angeles Temple.



Lynne was raised, educated and worked in Toledo until 1964 when she moved to Los Angeles and settled in Azusa, CA. She was a bookkeeper for a CPA firm in Pasadena for many years. She loved to travel, do arts and crafts, sew and decorate. She also loved gardening.



Lynne is survived by her four children: Debra (Dennis) Zais of St. George/Boyd, WI, James Mann of St. George, Jennifer (Don) Tieman of Willard, WI and John (Christy) Roesch of St. George; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sisters: Helen (Ron) Fledderjohann of Toledo, OH, Joan (Ted) Maki of Northridge, CA and Jean Graber of Ohio; brother, David (Jo) Frybarger of Banning, CA. She was preceded in death by her husband, George D. Whitecar; parents; and sister, Ann Ankney.



Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation at 10:00 a.m., at the Sun River 1st Branch, 4461 South Country Club Drive, St. George, Utah. Interment will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.