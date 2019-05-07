|
|
Lynne Marie Miller Bell
St. George - Lynne Marie Miller Bell, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 2, 2019.
Lynne was born October 15, 1938 to Keith Cyril Miller and Rosemary Ruth Patterson Miller in West Covina, California. She loved spending time with her father, sometimes flying with him in his homebuilt glider or going to fairs or other local events in Temple City, California where they resided.
Lynne was a beautiful child and young woman, with lovely black hair and dark brown eyes who at 12-years old, towered over her classmates. She had many aspirations and plenty of brains. She chose to become a wife and mother, for which we truly honor and venerate her. In fact, when she was just 15, she attracted the attention of her 20-year old future husband, Richard Norman Bell, who convinced her to elope with him at that young age, likely because he knew if he let her get much older, she would get away from him. They slipped across the Mexican border and were married. They were later "formally" married on June 25, 1955 in Los Angeles California. They were blessed with 5 children, Timothy Richard in 1957, Scott Keith in 1958, Gregory Lynne in 1961, Jason Edmond in 1972 and Amiee Marie in 1973. Lynne and Richard lived in various Los Angeles suburbs until October 1968 when they moved to Salt Lake City, Utah.
Lynne was a gifted artist and excelled in many areas associated with the arts. When her sons were younger, she sewed their shirts and other clothing. She once created a purple velvet suit for her oldest son to wear to a dance. She made many Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren, not to mention, many bridesmaid and flower girl dresses for family weddings. She also created beautiful bedspreads, curtains and upholstery for her home and the homes of others.
She was a talented oil painter, and many family homes are graced with the evidence of her abilities. She created lovely porcelain dolls, kept some to display in her home but also gave away many as gifts. She was a generous and loving soul.
She had a deep and abiding love for and faith in her Savior and Redeemer, Jesus Christ and strived to live her life as a true disciple. She loved her family and was happiest when in their company. She loved her dear friends and associates.
Lynne was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Stephen Loring Miller and her husband. She is survived by all her children and their spouses, her grandchildren Timothy Jr., Brittaney, Ian, Jonathan, Megan, Whitney, Casey, Cierra, McKenna, Kaden, Caitlin, Madeleine, Victoria, Shaelynn, Isabella, Chase and Mya, and her great grandchildren Emma, Adam, Hailey, Rose, Isaiah, Myron, Lily, Shiloh, Lucy, Betty, Samantha, Scarlett, Dean and Forrest.
Lynne will be interred at the Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Faith Baptist Church, 2430 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton, UT 84041, or donate through their website www.fbcutah.org in honor of Lynne.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 7, 2019