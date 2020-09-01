1/1
Lynore Hales Clark
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lynore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lynore Hales Clark

Bountiful - Lynore Hales Clark passed away early on August 17, 2020 at her home in Bountiful, Utah. She left peacefully with her daughter and lifelong love and husband, Ralph Clark, by her side. The past months of her life were made easier by the help and care of the nurses, hospice and healthcare professionals at Creekside Assisted Living.

Lynore was born in Ogden, Utah to Eleanor and Lyn Hales October 21, 1935. She was the third of their six living children. She grew up in Salt Lake City and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from BYU, where she met her husband, Ralph Clark. She had a lifelong love of music, many of her favorite memories were formed while she was a member of the Y-olins, a violin group at BYU in the 1950s. In fact she met her husband while touring with the Y-olins. They married shortly after their BYU graduation June 3, 1957.

Lynore was extremely supportive of both her husband and children. She supported her family while Ralph continued with his education, receiving a PhD from UCLA. She made it through 9 moves to places all over the country including Ohio, Nebraska, West Virginia and even Germany before eventually moving back to Utah. She used her skills as an educator in Nebraska substitute teaching and tutoring children with reading difficulties. In her 50s she decided to go back and get her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Nebraska.

She has six children, Christine (Kent) Fuller, Bryan (Carine), Kevin (Winona), Alan, Stephen, Anne (Samuel) and dedicated her time and energy to raising them. Some of her favorite memories were when she taught seminary in Nebraska and Sunday school in St. George, Utah. After she retired and moved back to Utah she started creating humanitarian kits of blankets, clothes and stuffed animals for children in need both locally and abroad. Lynore was a beloved grandmother to her twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and is preceded in death by her older siblings Rona Lee, MaryAnne and Van.

Close friends and family can attend a viewing on Sunday August 23rd from 6-7:30 pm at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, 295 North Main St.

A family graveside service will be held on Monday August 24th at 10am at Farmington Cemetery.

If you are interested in viewing the service remotely or seeing a video of the service contact Anne Clark at ac1189@nyu.edu.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
06:00 - 07:30 PM
RUSSON BROTHERS MORTUARY
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Farmington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
RUSSON BROTHERS MORTUARY
295 N. MAIN ST.
Bountiful, UT 84010-6135
(801) 295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RUSSON BROTHERS MORTUARY

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved