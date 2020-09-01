Lynore Hales Clark



Bountiful - Lynore Hales Clark passed away early on August 17, 2020 at her home in Bountiful, Utah. She left peacefully with her daughter and lifelong love and husband, Ralph Clark, by her side. The past months of her life were made easier by the help and care of the nurses, hospice and healthcare professionals at Creekside Assisted Living.



Lynore was born in Ogden, Utah to Eleanor and Lyn Hales October 21, 1935. She was the third of their six living children. She grew up in Salt Lake City and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education from BYU, where she met her husband, Ralph Clark. She had a lifelong love of music, many of her favorite memories were formed while she was a member of the Y-olins, a violin group at BYU in the 1950s. In fact she met her husband while touring with the Y-olins. They married shortly after their BYU graduation June 3, 1957.



Lynore was extremely supportive of both her husband and children. She supported her family while Ralph continued with his education, receiving a PhD from UCLA. She made it through 9 moves to places all over the country including Ohio, Nebraska, West Virginia and even Germany before eventually moving back to Utah. She used her skills as an educator in Nebraska substitute teaching and tutoring children with reading difficulties. In her 50s she decided to go back and get her Masters Degree in Education from the University of Nebraska.



She has six children, Christine (Kent) Fuller, Bryan (Carine), Kevin (Winona), Alan, Stephen, Anne (Samuel) and dedicated her time and energy to raising them. Some of her favorite memories were when she taught seminary in Nebraska and Sunday school in St. George, Utah. After she retired and moved back to Utah she started creating humanitarian kits of blankets, clothes and stuffed animals for children in need both locally and abroad. Lynore was a beloved grandmother to her twelve grandchildren and three great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed and is preceded in death by her older siblings Rona Lee, MaryAnne and Van.



Close friends and family can attend a viewing on Sunday August 23rd from 6-7:30 pm at Russon Mortuary in Bountiful, 295 North Main St.



A family graveside service will be held on Monday August 24th at 10am at Farmington Cemetery.



If you are interested in viewing the service remotely or seeing a video of the service contact Anne Clark at ac1189@nyu.edu.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store