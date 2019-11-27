Services
M. Gale Larsen

M. Gale Larsen Obituary
M. Gale Larsen

St George - Milton Gale Larsen passed away on November 26, 2019 while doing what he loved, checking the cows on the ranch.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday December 2, 2019 in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 550 East 700 South, St George, Utah. There will be a viewing at the same location prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 am as well as Sunday evening December 1, 2019 from 5-7 pm.

Please visit www.Hughesmortuary.com for complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
