Mabel Nelson
Cedar City - Mabel Evelyn Rockola Nelson, age 105, passed away peacefully on February 1, 2020, in Cedar City, Utah. Mabel was born on November 6, 1914 to Arther Ernest and Sena Elizabeth Stone Rockola in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada. The family came to the US around 1920 and settled in St Paul, Minnesota. Mabel was the oldest and had two sisters, Alice and Doris.
Mabel graduated from high school in 1932. She had several jobs after she graduated, and worked at an insurance company. She met her future husband, Clifford Nelson, at a dance in St Paul. She told the person she was with that she was going to marry him; they were married 5 years later. When Cliff was released from the Navy they took off with his sister, brother-in-law and niece to California. They lived in Los Angele for a few years then moved to Lynwood (when it was still a good place to live!). That was where their daughter was born.
Mabel was a member of St Paul's Lutheran church in Lynwood. She was active in the lady's group, and the Helping Hands Missionary group. She was a Girl Scout Leader, and was Commander of the lady's group of the Disabled American Veterans. She also helped with charity drives back in the 1950's. After her daughter Susan graduated, Mabel went to work for JCPenney's, and worked there for 5 years.
Mabel and Cliff moved to Cedar City in 1972. She really liked Cedar and said that her friends in Cedar were the best! They joined the Presbyterian church in 1972 where they gained many friends. She was active in the woman's groups and in her later years was in the Birthday lunch ladies which always enjoyed going to. If you knew Mabel, you know that she loved to talk. After her sister's husband passed away, Mabel would fly to Minnesota and she and her sister would drive around the US. She went into the Iron County Nursing home in 2013 then later on went into Stonehenge in Cedar.
Mabel is survived by her daughter, Susan Benson of Parowan, Utah. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, her husband and son-in-law.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 pm at the Presbyterian Church. A viewing will be held from 1:30-2:00 pm prior to the service. Interment will be in the Parowan City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Iron County Nursing Home and the staff at Stonehenge for the loving care they gave her and for helping to keep track of her hearing aid. Special thanks to Joy Matheson, making sure her hair looked good when it needed to and making sure she had Chocolate!
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020