Marba Peck Hale
St. George - Marba Peck Hale, 90, died June 29, 2019 in Toquerville, Utah, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 13, 1928 in Provo, Utah to Zenna Hannah Cluff and Victor Elmer Peck. She married Norman M Hale in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, UT on September 23, 1954.
Marba is preceded in death by her husband, 1 son, her parents, five sisters, and 1 brother. She is survived by 2 sisters, 7 of her children, 40 grandkids, and 34 great-grandkids, with 2 more on the way!
Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 AM in the church building at 63 Toquerville Blvd, Toquerville, UT. Visitation will be on the same day, at the same location, from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment will be at the Toquerville Cemetery, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary (435)688-8880.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 3, 2019