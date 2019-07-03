Services
McMillan Mortuary
499 E. Tabernacle Street
Saint George, UT 84770
(435) 688-8880
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
in the church building
63 Toquerville Blvd
Toquerville, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
in the church building
63 Toquerville Blvd
Toquerville, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marba Hale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marba Peck Hale


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marba Peck Hale Obituary
Marba Peck Hale

St. George - Marba Peck Hale, 90, died June 29, 2019 in Toquerville, Utah, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born September 13, 1928 in Provo, Utah to Zenna Hannah Cluff and Victor Elmer Peck. She married Norman M Hale in the Salt Lake Temple, Salt Lake City, UT on September 23, 1954.

Marba is preceded in death by her husband, 1 son, her parents, five sisters, and 1 brother. She is survived by 2 sisters, 7 of her children, 40 grandkids, and 34 great-grandkids, with 2 more on the way!

Funeral services will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11 AM in the church building at 63 Toquerville Blvd, Toquerville, UT. Visitation will be on the same day, at the same location, from 9:30-10:45 AM. Interment will be at the Toquerville Cemetery, under the direction of McMillan Mortuary (435)688-8880.

For more information about Marba Peck Hale, visit the McMillan Mortuary website at www.mcmillanmortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now