|
|
Marcille Topham
Cedar City - Marcille F Topham aka Lillian Marcille Topham, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 12 in Cedar City, UT. Born on March 11, 1930 to James Grimstead Forsey and Lillian Marie Kyhl of Richfield, UT. Marcille spent her youth and school years in Richfield in addition to attending Wasatch Academy for two years. Following High School Graduation, she married William E Topham on August 20, 1938 and they were later sealed in the Manti LDS Temple January 12, 1955.
After receiving a BA from SUSC, Marcille taught 1st and 2nd grades at Parowan and Cedar City North Elementary. Active in her faith, Marcille served wherever called, most recently in Cedar City 8th, and Mesa Hills Wards. Compassionate Service Leader, Visiting Teacher and Primary were a few favorite callings. Hobbies include sewing, ukulele, piano, cooking (especially candy), square dancing, quilting, doll making, spoon and thimble collecting.
Survived by daughter Kathy Sullivan (Kelly) of Salt Lake, sons Larry Topham (Teresa) of Cedar City, and Michael Topham (JoAnn) of St Charles, MO, 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren, sisters Anna Snedeger (Mark) of Richfield, and Phyllis Horne of Salt Lake City.
Preceded in death by spouse William E Topham, daughter Claudia Topham, granddaughter Rebecca Sullivan, great granddaughter Ellie Sullivan, and brother James K Forsey (Joyce).
Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Mesa Hills Chapel (1925 W 320 S, Cedar City, UT). Viewings will be held Friday June 14 from 6:00-8:00 pm at Southern Utah Mortuary (190 N 300 W, Cedar City) and Saturday, June 15, from 11:30-12:30 at Mesa Hills Chapel. Interment will be in the Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 14, 2019