Services
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
Interment
Following Services
St. George City Cemetery
Margaret Campbell Heaton


Margaret Campbell Heaton Obituary
Margaret Campbell Heaton

Cedar City - Margaret Campbell Heaton returned home to her Father in Heaven on March 21, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on September 17, 1928 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Samuel Campbell and Della Mar Tate. All her life she loved children, family, God, and our country, especially Southern Utah.

She married Max Carroll Heaton on September 8, 1948 in the Salt Lake City Temple. They raised six children, (three girls and three boys), in Southern California before moving to Orderville, Utah in 1980 and to St. George, Utah in 1989. Since 2015, (ten years after Max's death), Margaret has resided near children & grandchildren in Cedar City, Utah.

Margaret is survived by 4 children: Steven Heaton of Merlin, Oregon; Beverly (Greg) Needham of Simi Valley, California; Susan (Martin) Tyner of Enoch, Utah; Mark (June) Heaton of Rosamond, California; 23 grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

Margaret looked with joy toward reuniting with loved ones gone before: her parents; siblings: Leland Campbell, Ruth Metcalf, Mary Murphy, Alice Tice, Alexander Campbell, John Campbell and Della Mar Campbell; her husband, Max; her daughter Kathleen (Stephen) Strand; her son John (Sheryl) Heaton; and grandsons Matthew Needham and Andrew Strand.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 27th at 11:00 AM at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah. All are welcome to visitations at the same location Tuesday, March 26th from 5 to 7 PM and Wednesday March 27th from 9:30 to 10:30 AM.

Friends are welcome to join Margaret's family for a potluck at Worthen Park 300 South 400 East across the street from Margaret's former St. George home, following the Interment at the St. George City Cemetery (which immediately follows the funeral service).

Arrangements are under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, (43) 673-2454.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019
