Margaret Robinson
Margaret Robinson

St. George - Margaret Ann Robinson, age 87, passed away peacefully on July 17, 2020 at Payson, Utah due to complications arising from a stroke. Born July 30, 1932 in Los Angeles, California, to Dominic and Frances (Franco) Cappazola,

Margaret was actively engaged in local politics and community affairs in Southern California, and later in her adopted home, St. George, Utah where she lived for more than 20 years. She served in the local Chamber of Commerce, volunteered time at the St. George Temple and held offices in both the Dixie Republican Forum and the Utah Republican Assembly. She also proudly served as a delegate member of the Washington County Republican Party.

Margaret was predeceased by her husband Richard Robinson and by her sister-in-law Ruth Robinson.

She is survived by her sister Elizabeth and brother Charles, and by two stepsons Spencer and Dana Robinson and by sons Karl, Mark, and Earl Fetterhoff and by daughter Nancy Fetterhoff. Margaret had immense pride and enjoyed keeping in touch with all her children, eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. And they, in-turn, loved and cherished her in full measure.

Margaret will be laid to rest beside her husband Richard at Tonaquint Cemetery, St. George, Utah on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon. A viewing will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary prior to the Graveside Service from 10:00 - 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah. Friends and family are invited to sign her online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
