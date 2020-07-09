I was sorry to read about the passing of Margene, "Mrs. Cox," and the empty spot this leaves in your hearts. Every time I measure a cup of flour I remember that she told us not to shake the cup because it changes the measurement. She told showed us how to get the bubbles out of the shortening when measuring. I've used her bow making instructions many times through the years and a few flower arranging skills she taught. She loved her family, nature, teaching and learning. She loved the gospel and showed that in the way she served the people around her. I send a prayer that you will be comforted and helped in a difficult time.

Ann Nelson Saunders

Friend