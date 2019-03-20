|
|
Margie Mylendia Irene Stout Brennan
St. George - Margie was born July 30, 1943 in Vallejo, CA to John and Mary Little. She worked for City and County in Salt Lake City and for Williams Company. She took great joy in her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and her many friends. She was a mother to all.
She is survived by sister Lorene and brother-in-law Mike Anderson; brother Elliott; son Donny Stout; daughter Valarie and son-in-law David Huntsman; daughter Jackie and son-in-law Bill Holland; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; boyfriend Kenny Dye; and many other nephews, nieces, and loved ones.
She was preceded in death by mother Mary; father John Little; stepfather Roy Breding; brother Bobby Little; husband Donald E. Stout; husband Neil Brennan; grandson James Moore.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at 1 PM at the Crossover Church of Rosedale, 18210 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93314.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Mar. 20, 2019