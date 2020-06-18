Marian Lou Potter
St. George - Marian Lou Potter (88) passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 after an eleven year battle with Alzheimer. She was born January 22, 1932 to Clark Edward Robinson and Bernice Arlene Russell in Hawthorne, Nevada. She was raised on the Hawthorne Naval Depot where her dad worked.
She attended school in Hawthorne and graduated from Mineral County High School in1950, where she played clarinet in the band and was a forward on the girls basketball team. She also worked a small gold mine with her dad on the weekends. She was an accomplished piano player and was asked to play for many religious services and other events.
In 1951 she married John Charles Stevenson a Navy Corpsman. When his Navy hitch was up they moved to Sunnyside, Utah where he went to work in the coal mines. Through his mining career they lived in Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming. They were later divorced after raising 4 children Terri, Jim, Bill and Dan.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Held many positions and served full-time missions in Chicago and Salt Lake City.
In 1998 she married Dee Potter in the Vernal, Utah Temple. They lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming and Manila, Utah. They enjoyed serving in the Vernal Temple for eight years.
She later lived at the Atria Care Center in Sandy, Utah and the Beehive Homes in St. George, Utah. We thank all the caregivers who lovingly cared for her over the years.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Tubbs, Price, Utah; one son Daniel (Jill) Stevenson, St. George, Utah; daughter in law Tammy Stevenson of Farmington, New Mexico; 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dee Potter; brother Edward Keith Robinson; sister Connie Rae Johnson, and two sons James Clive Stevenson and William Keith Stevenson.
Funeral service Saturday June 20, 2020 10:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home in Price, Utah. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Friday (233 East Main Street) in Price Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
St. George - Marian Lou Potter (88) passed away peacefully June 17, 2020 after an eleven year battle with Alzheimer. She was born January 22, 1932 to Clark Edward Robinson and Bernice Arlene Russell in Hawthorne, Nevada. She was raised on the Hawthorne Naval Depot where her dad worked.
She attended school in Hawthorne and graduated from Mineral County High School in1950, where she played clarinet in the band and was a forward on the girls basketball team. She also worked a small gold mine with her dad on the weekends. She was an accomplished piano player and was asked to play for many religious services and other events.
In 1951 she married John Charles Stevenson a Navy Corpsman. When his Navy hitch was up they moved to Sunnyside, Utah where he went to work in the coal mines. Through his mining career they lived in Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming. They were later divorced after raising 4 children Terri, Jim, Bill and Dan.
She was active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Held many positions and served full-time missions in Chicago and Salt Lake City.
In 1998 she married Dee Potter in the Vernal, Utah Temple. They lived in Rock Springs, Wyoming and Manila, Utah. They enjoyed serving in the Vernal Temple for eight years.
She later lived at the Atria Care Center in Sandy, Utah and the Beehive Homes in St. George, Utah. We thank all the caregivers who lovingly cared for her over the years.
She is survived by her daughter Terri Tubbs, Price, Utah; one son Daniel (Jill) Stevenson, St. George, Utah; daughter in law Tammy Stevenson of Farmington, New Mexico; 15 grandchildren and 31 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Dee Potter; brother Edward Keith Robinson; sister Connie Rae Johnson, and two sons James Clive Stevenson and William Keith Stevenson.
Funeral service Saturday June 20, 2020 10:00 a.m., Mitchell Funeral Home in Price, Utah. Family will receive friends at Mitchell Funeral Home Friday (233 East Main Street) in Price Friday evening from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday one hour prior to the service. Interment, Price City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are always welcome daily and may share memories online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 18 to Jun. 20, 2020.