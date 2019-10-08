|
Marie Cooper Wilson
St. George - Marie Cooper Wilson, 91, died 10/6/19 in her home in St. George, UT, and will be laid to rest this Saturday, 10/12/19 in her hometown Cheyenne, WY where she went to high school, met and married for 64 years her loving husband, Charles H. Wilson. Charlie recently passed away barely a month and a half ago -- we think Marie missed him so much, she went to be with him as soon as she could...
Marie was born in the Spring on April 7, 1928, on a small farm in Antioch, Nebraska to her parents Vernon Edwin Cooper and Eva May Bailey along with 5 other siblings: Arnold (killed in WW II), Kenneth, Keith, LaVerna, and Joan. They farmed various parts of Nebraska surviving the Great Depression, floods, then drought, dust bowls, and finally the locust/grasshopper invasions -- "so thick and black they blotted out the sun" is what she used to say... She grew up in a home with a dirt floor, a gunny-sack dress for her first grade, and rode to a one-room schoolhouse on her favorite horse, Butterscotch. With the family farms decimated, her family moved to Lance Creek, WY, where her father worked as a carpenter. Eventually they moved to the "big city" Cheyenne, WY. But as WWII dragged on the family moved to Vancouver, WA so that her father and brothers could find more lucrative work in the Navy shipyards.
After the war, they moved back to Cheyenne where Marie finished high school and worked for Mobile Oil as a bookkeeper/accountant, and eventually entered college at the University of Denver. As her father fell into poor health, she moved back to Cheyenne to care and provide for her family as she worked at the State Highway Department. It was there that she met and later married Charles Wilson in 1955. She and Charlie moved to Laramie, WY while Charles finished his senior year of Civil Engineering. Their mutual graduation present was the birth of their first child, Tracey. They moved to San Francisco for a year, and then moved back to Cheyenne, and had another son, Lee.
After living in Cheyenne for 40-some years, she and Charles moved to St. George, UT where they designed and supervised daily the construction of their dream home.
She was a loving wife, a devoted mother, accomplished in the work place, and is survived by her two sons Tracey Cannon Wilson, who lives in Denver, CO and Lee Kelly Wilson, who lives in St. George, UT -- as well as her four grandchildren, Adam Cannon Wilson, Cody Bryce Wilson, married to Dr. Jen Grabowski-Wilson, Afton Marie Joy Wilson-Browning, married to Tyler David Browning, along with her step-great-grandsons Hudson David Browning, and Bodhi James Browning, and C. Zoe Elizabeth Wilson, all who live in Denver.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11:00am the Beth El Cemetery, 3345 Seymour Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001. A viewing will be prior to services from 10:00-10:30am at Schrader Funeral Home, 2222 Russell Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001.
