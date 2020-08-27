Marie (Davenport) Lindhardt



Marie (Davenport) Lindhardt, an only child, was born February 3, 1932. She passed away August 18, 2020.



Preceded in death by her son, Mike.



Survived by her husband Jerry and son Pat (Dawn) and two grandkids.



Marie's brother-in-law Bob (Nina) passed away a few months ago, leaving her only other brother-in-law Phil (Sylvia) and their children Rachel (Travis), Aaron (Kristie), and Adam.



Marie can best be described as a gorgeous blond with big brown eyes, sophisticated, charming, mysterious, yet very kind, humble, and caring.



A private graveside service was held August 29, 2020.



Rest in peace, beloved Marie, from a life well spent.









