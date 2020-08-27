1/2
Marie (Davenport) Lindhardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marie (Davenport) Lindhardt

Marie (Davenport) Lindhardt, an only child, was born February 3, 1932. She passed away August 18, 2020.

Preceded in death by her son, Mike.

Survived by her husband Jerry and son Pat (Dawn) and two grandkids.

Marie's brother-in-law Bob (Nina) passed away a few months ago, leaving her only other brother-in-law Phil (Sylvia) and their children Rachel (Travis), Aaron (Kristie), and Adam.

Marie can best be described as a gorgeous blond with big brown eyes, sophisticated, charming, mysterious, yet very kind, humble, and caring.

A private graveside service was held August 29, 2020.

Rest in peace, beloved Marie, from a life well spent.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved