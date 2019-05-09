|
|
Marilyn Bowman
Cedar City - Marilyn Jackson Bowman our beloved Matriarch passed away peacefully May 1st, 2019, two weeks after her 88th birthday. She was born April 13th, 1931 in Cedar City, UT to Franklin and Marcella Jackson. Marilyn was the last surviving of 6 children. Growing up she was a little bit of a tomboy and liked to be outside playing with her sisters, climbing trees and always looked forward to her big brother coming home with candy treats. She lived her entire life within a two-block radius. She met and was courted by her husband Bud and they were married in 1950. Their marriage was later solemnized in the St. George temple. they had 5 children- Diane, Spence, Jim, Louise and Jeanne. Mom and Dad had many fun adventures raising their kids in the great outdoors. Camping at Navajo, hunting for pine nuts, getting fire wood, and traveling around with the brood and camper in tow. She was the original Kool-Aid Mom and kids came from all over town to hang out at the Bowman's on 800 W. Marilyn was Buds biggest supporter throughout his career and all his endeavors. They were able to travel a lot in their later years with an annual trip to Mazatlán which she thoroughly enjoyed. She had a very keen mind and a knack for words and numbers, she never needed speed dial. She was an accomplished seamstress and cook and masterfully knitted and crocheted, everyone who came within distance received a purse, scarf, beanie or booties she made. She passed her knack for reading down to all her children. She loved playing the piano and did so for many years through all her kids years in primary. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing with the choir. Some of Mom's favorite things were reading, chocolate, fine dining, Chanel #5 and shopping at Dillard's, she always looked so stylish. Her greatest joy in life along with her children were her 15 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild with 2 on the way. All of whom affectionately call her "Granny". Granny was an exceptionally kind and loving woman and knowing her made us all better people.
She is preceded in death by her eternal husband Demar "Bud" Bowman, son James Bruce Bowman, Daughter Louise Bowman Allred, Granddaughter Aimie Allred, son in law Kelly Bennett, and siblings Wayne, Douglas, Deanna, Lucille, and Howard.
Funeral services will be Monday, May 13, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Cedar 4th Ward chapel (500 W 400 N, Cedar City, UT), with a viewing from 9:00 - 10:30 am. Interment will be in Cedar City Cemetery under the direction of Southern Utah Mortuary.
The family would like to thank the angels at Autumn Park assisted living and Dixie Home Health/Hospice for taking such good care of and truly loving her this last year. Online condolences can be sent at www.sumortuary.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on May 9, 2019