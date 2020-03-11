|
|
Marilyn Cora (Pinney) Setser
On Sunday, March 8, 2020, Marilyn Cora (Pinney) Setser, loving mother, passed away at age 87.
Marilyn was born on January 20, 1933, to James Granville Pinney and Nellie Elizabeth (Heil) Pinney.
She grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah and graduated from East High School. She then attended the University of Utah (belonging to the Lambda Delta Sigma Fraternity) where she studied Psychology.
In 1955 she married Kenneth George Sleight in the Salt Lake Temple. Together they raised three sons, and one daughter. They later divorced.
While her children were growing up, she was a Cub Scout Den Mother. She also belonged to the Bonneville Kiwanis Club.
Marilyn had a passion for animals throughout her life--she always had multiple dogs, cats, birds and fish around the house. We all have memories of her being in the Bountiful, Utah parades performing with her equestrian drill team of horses and riders--mom was a beauty dressed in her fringed riding clothes and sequined cowboy hat.
She was an adventurous soul traveling from coast to coast and up into Alaska. One of her favorite river trips was going down the Colorado River through Glen Canyon.
She was a very talented artist when it came to lapidary and ceramics. She loved gardening and spent hours in the yard with her plants and flowers.
Marilyn was an exceptional employee and worked as a bookkeeper for Syro Steel Company in Centerville for many years. She enjoyed bowling and was on a championship team for two consecutive years (1968 to 1969).
Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, James and Nellie Pinney and her brother, Kent Pinney. She is survived by her four children, Jeff Sleight, Mark Sleight (Gay), Kerry Patterson, Steve Sleight, her brother Richard Pinney ( Donna), several grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held on Friday, March 13 from 6-8 pm at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and Memorial Park located at 3401 S Highland Drive, Salt Lake City 84106, with a graveside service at the same location on Saturday, March 14 at 2:00 pm with a viewing 1 hour prior.
Flowers may be delivered to Wasatch Lawn Mortuary and Memorial Park.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020