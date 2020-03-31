Services
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marilyn Walton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marilyn Dawn Walton


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marilyn Dawn Walton Obituary
Marilyn Dawn Walton

Marilyn Dawn Walton age 87 passed away peacefully March 24, 2020 after complications from a stroke. She was born February 1, 1933 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Mick and Ada Ford. She married Gardner Duffin in 1952. They had three children Dawni Seaman (Kirk), Mindy Osborne (Trace) and Kevin Duffin.

She married her long-time love Ivan Walton, February 10, 2001. They lived in Chandler Arizona until March 2006 and then settled in St George, Utah where they made their final home.

Marilyn is known for her amazing talents and creativity. She was a dancer, a seamstress, a decorator, an artist, a real estate agent, an awesome cook and entertainer. But, Marilyn will be most remembered for her larger than life Heart, showering unconditional love and light on everyone she ever met. She was an example of the truest form of human kindness with no limits on living large, creating a legacy of Love with a remarkable gift for making everyone feel special. Her love of life and family is an immeasurable treasure. She has left her imprint on this earth and our hearts. She will be dearly missed.

Marilyn is preceded in death by her parents and her sister Sharon Reese. She is survived by her husband Ivan, her children, 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be a private viewing and graveside service Friday, April 3rd at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd. (10600 S.), Sandy. Under current circumstances this will be for the immediate family. A celebration of life to honor her will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.larkincares.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from Mar. 31 to Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Larkin Sunset Gardens
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -