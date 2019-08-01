|
Marilyn D. Jacobsen of Hibbing, Minnesota passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17th at New Journey Residence in Eveleth, Minnesota, 91 years and 167 days after being born to Charles and Mary (Zurcher) Perushek in that same town on August 11, 1928. Though her story began and ended in that same town, her experiences and the lives she touched spanned beyond.
Marilyn graduated from University of Minnesota, Duluth in 1950 with her Bachelors of Art, majoring in Art and minoring in French. She later moved to Chicago, Illinois and met the love of her life Leroy "Roy" Arthur Jacobsen. Shortly after they moved west, to Roy's hometown of Blackfoot, Idaho. There, Marilyn served as a social worker for the state. Additionally, she pursued her passion of interior design. During this time she also became a mother in the fall of 1963 to Peter M Jacobsen. Marilyn was also a devout and lifelong member of the Catholic Church, serving on her churches advisory board and volunteering at their local thrift stores. Marilyn loved golfing, entertaining friends & family and long, evening walks especially with her dog, Maggie.
Marilyn is survived by her sister, Priscilla "Dolly" Grillo, Hibbing, granddaughters, Amy Jacobsen, Seattle, WA, Sarah Jacobsen, Boise, ID, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is reunited in death with her husband, Roy Arthur Jacobsen, and son, Peter Jacobsen. And her parents, and two brothers, Charles and Wallace Perushek.
A private ceremony will be held in Hibbing, MN as well as St. George, UT with close family & friends. Interment will be in St. George, UT alongside her husband and son. Arrangements are with the Serenity Funeral Home of St. George. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us our website at: www.serenitystg.com.
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on Aug. 1, 2019