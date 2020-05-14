|
|
Marion Henrie
St. George -
Marion went home to his waiting loved ones May 13, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born April 24, 1936 in Sutherland, Utah, to Marion Cutler Henrie and Mary Lyman Henrie the third of their ten children. After growing up on the family farm, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to the Northwestern States Mission. Upon his return, he attended BYU where he graduated in Zoology and where he met Susan Kay Martin (of Greenwood Indiana).
Their romance blossomed and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple September 1,1961.
Marion and Kay settled in Bountiful Utah, where he became a schoolteacher at South Davis Junior High School where he taught Math and Earth Science for 37 years. He also started a yard care business to fill his open summers, to teach his sons to work and augment the income of his expanding family. He and Kay became the parents of three girls and four boys.
He retired from teaching and the family business in 1998, leaving a legacy as a dedicated and caring teacher and hard worker. After retirement, he and Kay traveled, served missions for the church at Cove Fort Utah, the New Jersey Morristown Mission, the Family History Library and as ordinance workers in the Bountiful Utah Temple. In 2011 they moved to Santa Clara Utah, and again served the Lord in the St. George, Utah Temple. He served in many church responsibilities, loved to help others and had a lovable and outgoing nature.
After the passing of his eternal companion Kay in 2012, he met and later married Marcia Smith Goates of Mission Viejo in 2015. They were able to share five and a half wonderful years together exploring Southern Utah, enjoying the serenity of Pine Valley Utah, bike rides and visiting family.
Marion is survived by his wife Marcia, children Marty (Sherri) Henrie of Centerville Utah; Shawn (Dixie) Henrie of Washington Utah; Erin (Matt) McMullin of Omaha Nebraska; Kristen (John) Walton of Santa Clara Utah; Peter (Maria) Henrie of Tokyo Japan; Jason (Natalie) Henrie of Syracuse Utah; Marikay (Todd) Warner of Casper Wyoming; 27 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Santa Clara City Cemetery on Monday, May 18. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, the service will be for family only. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Church if Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund. Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com
Published in The Spectrum & Daily News from May 14 to May 15, 2020