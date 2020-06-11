Marjorie D. Maxfield
Marjorie D. Maxfield

Marjorie D. Maxfield, age 90, passed away on June 9, 2020 in St. George, Utah. Marjorie was born on December 25, 1929 in Emery, Utah to Robert and Vera Duzett, the third of four children. Marjorie married Morris (Bud) Maxfield on March 13, 1951 in the Manti Temple. She attended BYU for one year, but was a Ute Fan. Marjorie loved to quilt, embroidery, putting together jigsaw puzzles, watching UofU sports on television, golfing, fishing, attending the temple, and playing cards (often accused of cheating). Marjorie and Bud loved to square dance and traveled the United States attending conventions in their motor home. She was a great cook, known for her potato salad and chocolate cake. Marjorie is survived by children: Carolyn (Daryl), Mark (Kathy), and Bruce (Lisa) and 14 grandchildren, 36 great grandchildren, brothers Robert (Dawn) and Calvin (MaryLou), several nieces and nephews Preceded in death by husband (Bud), son (Paul) and brother (Berg). Special thanks to staff at Bella Terra, especially Norma, for their care of Marjorie.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at11:00 a.m.. Internment at Wasatch Memorial Park, Salt Lake City.




Published in Spectrum & Daily News from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
