Mark Erickson



St. George - Mark Erickson, son of Fern and Farrell Erickson passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019 after a long illness. He was born April 16, 1959.



Mark is survived by three sisters (all claiming to be his favorite): Margaret (Ed) Phillips, Jeanette (Michael) Cochrane, Donna (John) Daly, and lots of nieces and nephews.



Mark graduated from Cedar City High School in 1977. He later joined the Navy and "saw the world at 14 miles an hour". He loved his family, his Harley and Stevie Ray Vaughan.



With his good nature, quick wit and sense of humor, he made friends everywhere he went. He was dearly loved and his death has left a hole in our hearts.



Memorial services will be held Monday, July 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings. Published in The Spectrum & Daily News on June 30, 2019