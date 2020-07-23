Mark Geoffrey Lindsay
Hurricane - Mark Lindsay, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather.
February 11, 1953 - July 21, 2020
He lived his life in a truly unique way. He never met a stranger and almost everyone he encountered became a friend. He worked hard and played hard but he was determined to bring out a smile on everyone he encountered. He was a king at playing practical jokes and a pretty good sport when one was played on him. He's always been loyal to his friends and family. He's had lifelong friends of 50 years. Once you met Mark, you were not going to forget him, he made sure of that!
One of the great joys in his life was the game of Golf and all the friends that were in that circle. I must admit that I was a little jealous of his passion for the game but he gave it his all. He truly loved the game! Sad to say that the ending of his life came on so suddenly, no one saw this coming!
He leaves behind a few different families. First is his Walmart family of 27 years, many who have always wondered how does this guy get so much time off? Next it would be his golfing family, many of whom are spread out all over the country. Needless to say he left a legacy! Finally, he loved his family at home, his wife Becky of almost 40 years, amazing sons Geoff and Aaron and his favorite Grandson Joshua!
I know that he appreciated all of the prayers and positive thoughts that came his way over the past three weeks! We will all miss him immensely!
There will be no services at this time but a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be shared at mcmillanmortuary.com